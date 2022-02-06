scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 06, 2022
‘India lost her voice…’: PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

PM Narendra Modi said he is 'anguished' beyond word after knowing about the death of Lata Mangeshkar. She was 92. Leading actors, politicians, sportspersons and legions of Lata Mangeshkar's fans paid tribute to Lata didi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 6, 2022 12:38:10 pm
lata mangeshkar death reactionsLata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6. (Photo: Express Archives)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise has left her fans, colleagues, and family saddened. She passed away on Sunday after suffering multiple organ failures. She was hospitalised for the past 28 days in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “anguished beyond words” after knowing about Mangeshkar’s demise. He tweeted, “The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

Obituary |Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): The nightingale is silent

He also shared a couple of pictures of himself with Mangeshkar and paid his tribute to the singer. He wrote, “Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.”

Modi mentioned he talked to the late singer’s family and paid his condolence. He also said his interactions with the singer will remain “unforgettable.”

Also see |Lata Mangeshkar (1929-2022): A pictorial tribute to the legendary singer

Many celebs from the Indian film industry including Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli, Shahid Kapoor, Raashi Khanna, Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, and several others grieved the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. They also paid their tribute to the singer who was affectionately called ‘Lata didi.’

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani was at a loss of words on knowing about the passing away of the singer. “I don’t even have the words to express the loss and grief.#LataMangeshkar ji ki awaaz India ki pehchaan hai, aur hamesha rahegi.” He added that he is grateful for everything he learned from Lata Mangeshkar, “She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I’m broken at the thought of that chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person.”

Here’s how actors, filmmakers and singers are paying their tribute to Lata Mangeshkar 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Lata Mangeshkar has over 25,000 songs in several languages to her credit. In her lifetime, she was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan as well as several National Awards.

