PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday: ‘I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life’

September 28, 2021 12:10:16 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday. An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday.
Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life. @mangeshkarlata
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2021
