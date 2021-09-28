scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
PM Modi wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday: ‘I pray for Lata Didi’s long and healthy life’

On Lata Mangeshkar's 92nd birthday, prime minister Narendra Modi took to social media to wish the legendary singer.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 12:10:16 pm
Narendra Modi and Lata MangeshkarPM Narendra Modi wished legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday. (Photos: narendramodi/Twitter and mangeshkarlata/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday. An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday.

Modi said, “Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility & passion towards Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi’s long & healthy life.”

