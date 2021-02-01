PLAYLIST: Top 10 songs of Harry Styles

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who is celebrating his 27th birthday today, had his first shot at stardom in 2010 with the UK singing talent show The X Factor. Post his early elimination from the show, he was brought back to be a part of the boy band One Direction, with fellow participants Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

One Direction became the most popular boy band in the world at the time. After Zayn’s exit in 2015, the four continued to make music until 2016 when they went on an indefinite hiatus to pursue individual careers.

Harry Styles has since released two albums – Harry Styles (2017) and Fine Line (2019).

Here is a list of top 10 Harry Styles songs that you can revisit anytime:

Golden

Kiwi

Watermelon Sugar

Falling

Sign of The Times

Two Ghosts

Only Angels

Cherry

Adore You

Ever Since New York

Styles made his acting debut with Dunkirk in 2017 and will be next seen in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Happy Listening!