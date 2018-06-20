Pitbull to collaborate with Britney Spears, Marc Anthony

Talking about performing with Britney Spears, rapper Pitbull said he is her big fan. Talking about performing with Britney Spears, rapper Pitbull said he is her big fan.

Just when one thinks that Pitbull has done every kind of collaboration, the rapper comes out with another surprise. Pitbull is teaming up with Britney Spears and Marc Anthony for a new track.

The rapper announced the collaboration in an interview with KTU 103.5 at the KTUphoria festival. Talking about his life in Miami and his KTU performance, he slipped in the information about the collaboration and said, “We’ve got a record coming with Britney Spears, Marc Anthony and this guy named Pitbull, I don’t know how it worked out. I call that volcanic.”

The Por Favor rapper, who is scheduled to travel to the UK with Spears for Piece of Me world tour in mid-August, said the idea cropped up when the duo came together for their Vegas show. “They (the makers) happened to reach out and she said she was a fan of the ‘Fireball’ record. We were trying to find a way to perform it together,” he said.

Talking about performing with Britney Spears, the rapper said that he’s a big fan of her. Pitbull is also supporting Britney’s upcoming shows in Europe, including Brighton Pride on August 4 and a string of areas across the UK as well as dates in Norway, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and Dublin.

Pitbull earlier worked with Anthony on the 2011 hit Rain Over Me which charted at number 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United State.

A release date has not yet been announced for the song.

