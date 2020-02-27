Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters (left) and activist-poet Aamir Aziz. (Photo: Instagram/rogerwaters; YouTube). Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters (left) and activist-poet Aamir Aziz. (Photo: Instagram/rogerwaters; YouTube).

Pink Floyd co-founder and guitarist Roger Waters was recently captured on camera reading activist and poet Aamir Aziz’s poem ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega.’ The musician was speaking at a London event, demanding the release of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Waters read the English version of the poem and said Aziz is fighting against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘fascist and racist Citizenship law.’

Here is what Rogers read:

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd reads Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’ and slays Narendra Modi. #DelhiRiots2020 pic.twitter.com/LAsDDD01Sq — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) February 27, 2020

Everything will be remembered.

Killers, we will become ghosts

and write of your killings,

with all the evidence.

You write jokes in courts,

we will write justice on the walls.

We will speak so loudly that

even the deaf will hear.

We will write so clearly that

even the blind will read.

You write injustice on the earth,

We will write revolution in the sky.

Roger Waters completed the recital with the words, “This kid has got a future.” Both the statement and Aamir Aziz’s poem was met with a round of applause from the audience.

The original composition by Aamir Aziz was released online around two months ago, when New Delhi first started protesting in huge numbers against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

