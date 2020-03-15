Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival was set to take place in Virginia Beach from April 24 to 26. (Source: AP) Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water Festival was set to take place in Virginia Beach from April 24 to 26. (Source: AP)

The second edition of singer-rapper Pharrell Williams’ ‘Something in the Water Festival’ has been called off due to growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was set to take place in Williams’ hometown of Virginia Beach from April 24 to 26.

Singers Missy Elliot, Janelle Monae, Migos, Travis Scott and others were scheduled to perform.

“Please use this time to keep building, creating and progressing. The SITW team certainly will. There are a number of timely community-centric displays of goodwill that we are working hard to ensure still happen this April things like the planting of a new school garden, public art, SITW Restaurant Week and more,” Pharrell said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The tickets for this year will be automatically honoured for next year’s festival. Ticket holders will be informed next week about the refund procedure.

Many festivals and music concerts, including J Cole’s Dreamville Festival, Coachella and Stagecoach, have been rescheduled in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

The outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed over 5,600.

