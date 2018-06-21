Follow Us:
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande

Following speculations around their alleged relationship, Pete Davidson finally confirmed his engagement with popular singer Ariana Grande on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show.

By: AP | Los Angeles | Published: June 21, 2018 1:14:01 pm
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson photos Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly began dating in May this year.
After days of speculations around Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson being engaged, fans have finally got their answer from the man himself. Pete has confirmed of being engaged to Ariana.

The Saturday Night Live cast member confirmed their rumoured engagement to Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s Tonight Show. Fallon put Pete on the spot Wednesday, telling him he didn’t have to get engaged to the pop star to come on the talk show.

Replied Pete: “But I did, though.”

When Fallon congratulated him and shook his hand, Pete said he felt like he’d won a contest.

Pete while discussing the public response to the engagement news talked about getting nods of approval on the street from other men. The comedian said, with one telling him, “Whoa, man, you gave me hope.”

Ariana Grande shared what appears to be a video from backstage on Instagram at The Tonight Show where we see her beau blowing a kiss to the camera. “A perfect specimen,” she captioned the moment. Eyewitness accounts say that Ariana was watching the interview from the side of the stage and she had a huge smile on her face the entire time and was constantly clapping.

Robert Pattinson was also on the show smiling, as the host and Pete bantered.

Ariana and Pete reportedly began dating in May after Ariana’s breakup with Mac Miller. Pete and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.

NBC released a pre-air clip of the Tonight Show exchange between Pete and Jimmy Fallon.

