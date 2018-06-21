Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly began dating in May this year. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly began dating in May this year.

After days of speculations around Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson being engaged, fans have finally got their answer from the man himself. Pete has confirmed of being engaged to Ariana.

The Saturday Night Live cast member confirmed their rumoured engagement to Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s Tonight Show. Fallon put Pete on the spot Wednesday, telling him he didn’t have to get engaged to the pop star to come on the talk show.

Replied Pete: “But I did, though.”

When Fallon congratulated him and shook his hand, Pete said he felt like he’d won a contest.

Pete while discussing the public response to the engagement news talked about getting nods of approval on the street from other men. The comedian said, with one telling him, “Whoa, man, you gave me hope.”

Tonight Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande. Here’s a sneak peek. Tune in to #FallonTonight for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/NjxmZ2njgR — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 20, 2018

Ariana Grande shared what appears to be a video from backstage on Instagram at The Tonight Show where we see her beau blowing a kiss to the camera. “A perfect specimen,” she captioned the moment. Eyewitness accounts say that Ariana was watching the interview from the side of the stage and she had a huge smile on her face the entire time and was constantly clapping.

Robert Pattinson was also on the show smiling, as the host and Pete bantered.

Ariana and Pete reportedly began dating in May after Ariana’s breakup with Mac Miller. Pete and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time.

NBC released a pre-air clip of the Tonight Show exchange between Pete and Jimmy Fallon.

