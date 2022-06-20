scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
Singer Perrie Edwards, soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, first began dating in 2016, but made their relationship public a year later.

June 20, 2022 11:28:54 am
Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced their engagement in an Instagram post.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged and will soon tie the knot. Edwards, 28, announced their engagement in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” the singer captioned a series of photographs from the special moment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Perrie Edwards 🖤 (@perrieedwards)

The engagement comes almost a year after the couple welcomed their first child, son Axel.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, first began dating in 2016, but made their relationship public a year later.

