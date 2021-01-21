Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham: Parth-Khushali’s music video will make you nostalgic

Television star Parth Samthaan has featured in T-Series latest music video “Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham”. Sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Natiyal, it is a recreation of the popular song from the 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hai. The music video also stars Gulshan Kumar’s youngest daughter Khushali Kumar.

Set in a beautiful town in Goa, what works for the music video is the actors, who have done an impressive job. Playing college sweethearts, Kumar’s Gracy gives all her savings to help boyfriend Shoor (Samthaan) become a big movie star. He comes back to town to shoot for his next project, and reunites with her. However, his manager asks him to stay away from these “townies” to keep up his image, leaving the young couple heartbroken.

The melodious song is duly complemented with the emotional tale of first love, and the heartache it brings along. The music video is bound to take you back in time, and make you remember your own love story. Also, the makers have stuck to the original version, which is quite a relief, given the kind of recreations that we have gotten to see recently.

Talking about “Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham”, singer Tulsi Kumar in a statement said, “The song is very close to my heart. It is a beautiful melody with deeply woven lyrics about love and heartache. This is also special for me in a way because my sister Khushali is featuring to my voice in the song and this way both of us have come back together after doing songs such as Ek Yaad Purani and Menu Ishq Da Lagaya Rog.”

“Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham” is composed by Rajesh Roshan and Manan Bhardwaj. The original lyrics are by Javed Akhtar, while the additional have been penned by Rashmi Virag.