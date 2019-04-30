Peabo Bryson hospitalised after suffering heart attack

Veteran R&B and soul singer Peabo Bryson has been hospitalised after suffering a “mild” heart attack.

A representative for the singer-songwriter told People magazine that he is in a stable condition and is “awake and responsive”.

“At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated,” the representative added.

The 68-year-old musician is best known for lending his voice to Disney’s most popular soundtracks, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

His Beauty and the Beast duet with Celine Dion won him a Grammy in 1992. A year later he again won a Grammy for Aladdin’s A Whole New World with Regina Belle.