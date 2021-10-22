Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal gear up to release Manzoor Dil

After winning hearts on Indian Idol 12, winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal are all set to unveil their first song. Titled “Manzoor Dil”, the music video of the romantic song, featuring the popular singers, will drop on October 23.

Pawandeep has not only crooned “Manzoor Dil” but has also composed the song, along with former co-contestant Ashish Kulkarni.

Giving a glimpse of what’s in store for fans, Pawandeep Rajan posted on Instagram, “Set your reminders for the Release of #ManzoorDil. Full Video song out tomorrow, 23rd October at 11:11 AM, Octopus Entertainment YouTube. Stay tuned.”

The romantic track brings alive the magic of Pawan and Arunita, and their melodious voice will leave you mesmerised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

Pawandeep Rajan in a statement shared that he was offered a contract of 20 songs by the makers, even before he was announced as the winner. “I share a great relationship with Raj Surani. He offered me the contract of 20 songs even before I became the winner of Indian Idol. This song is very close to my heart because not only is this my first music video with Arunita, but this is also my debut track as a music director. This is a melodious romantic song and we are sincerely hoping you would enjoy our chemistry and the energy which matched with this song,” he said.

Arunita Kanjilal added, “As we promised, we are bringing something close to our heart. After garnering a great response for our solo songs, we couldn’t wait to release ‘Manzoor Dil’. I had a lot of fun while shooting, but it was quite challenging for me considering I’ve never acted in front of the camera before. The video required the right amount of emotions for the song and the team really supported us to boost our confidence & bring out the actor in us. The team really made us feel at ease which helped us to bring our new version, and I guess we seamlessly fitted the bill.”