Paul McCartney is now a billionaire; third richest musician after Jay Z, Taylor Swift

Beatles member Paul McCartney is now the third richest musician in the world. According to Forbes, the legendary singer-songwriter has a net worth of $1.4 billion. Paul is the third richest musician after Jay Z, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.8 billion and Taylor Swift, whose net worth is estimated to be $2 billion.

As per the publication, the largest chunk of his wealth comes from MPL Communications, the publishing company Paul started shortly before The Beatles broke up in 1969. The company manages his own catalogue of music and also holds rights to other artistes’ music. Estimated to be worth roughly $250 million, the company holds the rights to the catalogues of artistes like Buddy Holly, and also holds the rights to a lot of Christmas songs. So every time this music is played anywhere in the world, Paul is the one who makes money.