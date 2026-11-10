Paul McCartney is now a billionaire; third richest musician after Jay Z, Taylor Swift

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Beatles member Paul McCartney is now the third richest musician in the world. According to Forbes, the legendary singer-songwriter has a net worth of $1.4 billion. Paul is the third richest musician after Jay Z, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.8 billion and Taylor Swift, whose net worth is estimated to be $2 billion.
As per the publication, the largest chunk of his wealth comes from MPL Communications, the publishing company Paul started shortly before The Beatles broke up in 1969. The company manages his own catalogue of music and also holds rights to other artistes’ music. Estimated to be worth roughly $250 million, the company holds the rights to the catalogues of artistes like Buddy Holly, and also holds the rights to a lot of Christmas songs. So every time this music is played anywhere in the world, Paul is the one who makes money.
For many years, Paul McCartney did not make much money on the much-loved music of The Beatles as the four young artistes got the short end of the stick when they were signed in their early years. However, Paul fought for the rights to this music, and now gets 25 percent of earnings from the Beatles’ Apple Corps holding company. As per the publication, the income stream is more than $150 million for each member, or their estate.
Paul also makes $10 million per year for his songwriting credits, before the band broke up. He fought for these copyrights for almost two decades and it is estimated that these are worth $200 million. Since he is also a working artiste, he continues to make money from his world tours. He also has significant real estate holdings and some prized art collections.
Paul McCartney biopic, Paul Mescal to play him on screen
Paul McCartney grew up in Liverpool and became a part of The Beatles when he joined John Lennon in the late 1950s. They named themselves as The Beatles in 1960. They were eventually joined by George Harrison and Ringo Starr. The four band members went on to create history until the band separated in 1969. John died in 1980 and George died in 2001.
Currently, there are four biopics being made on the four members of the band, by director Sam Mendes. These will be four interconnected films, but will tell the stories of their time in the band from each member’s point of view. Paul Mescal is playing Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson is playing John Lennon, Joseph Quinn is playing George Harrison and Barry Keoghan is playing Ringo Starr.
DISCLAIMER: This story is based on official publication reports and public disclosures; financial figures and net worth estimates are presented for informational and reporting purposes only.