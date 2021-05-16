Patthar Wargi song: Hina Khan narrates the story of love and heartbreak in this soulful B Praak composition, watch

You can trust B Praak to strike the right chord of your heart with his compositions, and Hina Khan’s latest track “Patthar Wargi” is no different. Sung by Ranvir and composed by B Praak, “Patthar Wargi” stars Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh playing a couple, who are hopelessly in love. However, their journey is not a smooth one.

The song introduces us to Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh while they are celebrating their engagement but their happy moments last only a couple of seconds as Tanmay, who is a son of a dangerous personality, is told to let go of his love to keep her alive. The whole video plays around the concept of how Tanmay drives himself away from Hina to save her but the latter is unable to deal with her heartbreak. The video ends with a frame that reads, “Respect your love before it’s too late.”

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Jaani, who has earlier composed songs such as “Qismat,” “Mann Bharrya,” “Hath Chumme,” “Kaun Hoyega,” “Soch,” “Kya Baat Ay,” and Vicky Kaushal’s “Pachtaoge” among others.

Earlier, in a statement, the actor had shared that she immediately got hooked to the song “Patthar Wargi” and having B Praak, Jaani, and Ranvir, the perfect trio, ‘was a cherry on the cake’.

“I was in love with the composition as soon as I heard it. It was hearttouching and didn’t need much convincing. ‘Patthar Wargi’ is all about falling in love all over again, and I’m sure my fans will love this one and shower this song with the same love and affection that they always give me,” the actor said adding, “With the composition to the lyrics, it was all on point. With B Praak’s composition and singing also the voice of Ranvir and beautifully penned by Jaani, it was a cherry on the cake. The best trio to work with. And Tanmay who’s been an amazing co-star and made things so comfortable for me. Couldn’t have asked for more.”

The song was earlier scheduled for May 14 release. However, the release was postponed. “Due to an unforeseen technical error, the release of the music video ‘Patthar Wargi’ is delayed. We apologise for the delay and appreciate the patience shown by each one of you,” the makers said in a statement.

Patthar Wargi is directed by Kamal Chandra. Ahead of the song release, Hina Khan posted a video in which she gave an update on her health and thanked her fans for their constant support. She also spoke about how the song is extremely special for her and hoped that her fans shower love and support on her new single.

In other news, Hina Khan lost her father Aslam Khan on April 20 due to a cardiac arrest. Hina was then shooting in Kashmir for the music video. She rushed back to Mumbai, but soon tested positive for Covid-19 and had to go under quarantine.