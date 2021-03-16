Patli Kamariya song: Even Mouni Roy’s gravity-defying moves cannot save this Tanishk Bagchi number

Why did they make “Patli Kamariya”? One minute into the video and watching the rest of it seems like a task. The latest song featuring actor Mouni Roy is the most passable number, despite her gravity-defying moves. That’s because we’ve seen hundreds of such songs, and dozens having Mouni doing the same old dance steps.

There’s nothing, absolutely nothing worth taking note of in “Patli Kamariya”, not even its music that could make it last some weeks on the dance floor. On one hand, there’s Mouni displaying her perfectly toned abs and dancing away, on the other there’s Tanishk Bagchi and Sukh E singing some cringe worthy lyrics (I’m not even referring to the ‘objectification of women here, which is enough to fill another article). And all this in the set-up of a discotheque with several background dancers.

As a listener, I’d rather go back to the other tracks of Tanishk Bagchi (even if they are remixes).

T-Series song “Patli Kamariya” has been crooned by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh E and Parampara Tandon. Bagchi has also composed and written the song.

Keep this song in your playlist, if you’ve exhausted every other track. And if you don’t, you won’t miss out on anything extraordinary.