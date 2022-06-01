Pasoori singer Shae Gill trolled for condoling Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, writes, ‘If you send me messages like this…’

Singer Shae Gill, best known for the hit song Pasoori, responded to the trolling she received after condoling the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Moose Wala was killed by armed assailants in Punjab, reportedly in connection with a gang war, and was cremated in his ancestral village on Tuesday.

Shae had taken to Instagram Stories, and like scores of other entertainment industry personalities, offered condolences. “Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss,” the Pakistani singer had written.

But some had found reasons to complain about Shae’s comment. Reacting to the negativity thrown her way, she shared a screengrab of a hateful message that she received via DMs, and wrote in a follow-up social media message, “I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian, belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions.”

Shae Gill shared screengrabs of hateful messages that she received on social media, after talking about Sidhu Moose Wala. Shae Gill shared screengrabs of hateful messages that she received on social media, after talking about Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sharing a screengrab of a more empowering message that she received, she added, “Mostly getting such messages now and it’s heartwarming. I honestly wouldn’t have announced it like that but I got sick of people thinking they could police me by that standard.”

In a third social media note, Shae shared a screengrab of yet another hateful message, which she received in response to her earlier comment about her religion. “And if you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked. And yes, I do read messages whenever I have the time,” she wrote.

Shae became an overnight sensation after being featured on the hit track Pasoori, which she performed alongside Ali Sethi, as a part of the Coke Studio series. The video for the song has been viewed over nearly 150 million times on YouTube.