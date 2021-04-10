Palash Sen tests positive for Covid-19

Singer-songwriter Palash Sen has tested positive for the coronavirus. The lead vocalist of indie pop/rock band Euphoria informed his fans about his infection on his Instagram profile. He shared a long note to share the news on Saturday.

He said, “Today is the day I begin a new fight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19.” He also revealed that he is under home quarantine.

“I am fighting this disease with a regular dose of rest, yoga, Ayurveda, hydration, and rock n roll,” he added.

Palash also went on to request “everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and isolate themselves.”

He also said that he contracted the infection despite the fact that he had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Palash captioned the post by saying, “Abhi Khatam Nahi Ladaaii..” This is a reference to Euphoria’s song “Ladaaii” that was released in August last year. The song spoke about India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and how the musicians, who are considered ‘non-essentials’, were doing their bit by entertaining the listeners during these dark times.

The song had failed to perform as per expectations and later Palash took to Instagram to share his discontent with YouTube as he believed the video-streaming site was not letting him reach his audience.

“I asked a few people in my circle about what I can do with regard to the YouTube views. They asked me to buy paid commercials from YouTube. We sent a request but it was refused because they said the song is based on sensitive events. What are these sensitive events? I made an inspirational song. It is a song for everyone who has been feeling low during these testing times,” he said in the video.

He added, “I guess YouTube has a problem with us. Our songs are not recommended/suggested. People don’t even know we have a YouTube channel. I have been ignoring it for a long time, thinking that maybe we are not good enough. But when people listen to us after years, they ask us why we did not hear a particular track before. So, this is a problem.”