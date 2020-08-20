Palash Sen launches new song ‘Ladaii’ as part of India for Indie campaign

Palash Sen has launched the song titled "Ladaaii" as part of his petition.

Euphoria frontman Palash Sen has released a song titled “Ladaaii” as part of his campaign demanding relief packages for the music industry. Palash has also filed an online petition seeking help for freelance independent musicians, sound engineers, lyricists, singers and others struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The song “Ladaaii” gives out the message that we need to support each other during the coronavirus. The video also has glimpses of as many as 76 artistes including Sachin Sanghvi, Shilpa Rao, Shalmali Kholgade, Manasi Scott, Akriti Kakar and Sangeet Haldipur, holding placards with motivational words written.

Palash filed a petition in July highlighting the importance of music as a calming force during such extraordinary times. His petition, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read, “There is no representative body that can put forth our misery and demands.”

Palash added, “The pandemic has led to the cancellation of multiple concerts and musical productions and those who made music to brighten up our days have no source of income left. The film industry, artisans, factory workers, business people, all have representatives highlighting their problems. Except us. We musicians have no one to turn to. We don’t find mention in relief packages or support schemes. This is because there is no recognized Music Industry. We are simply seen as a part of the film industry. The independent and folk musicians don’t know where to go and whom to turn to.”

‘Independent musicians don’t have any work right now. Here’s urging the PM @narendramodi to announce a relief package for the independent musicians, song writers, singer and others’: Singer and musician @docpalash on #IndiaForIndiehttps://t.co/B5zGVuixJ6 pic.twitter.com/nfcVW8iPpx — Change.org India (@ChangeOrg_India) July 7, 2020

Palash added his petition by seeking “immediate relief packages” for people belonging to the music industry. He also demanded the creation of “a recognised body for the Music Industry that takes care of the issues pertaining to people employed in the field.”

So far, more than 50 thousand people have signed Palash Sen’s petition.

