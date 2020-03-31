Palash Sen: People have to start asking for better music

Palash Sen says he has never been supported by Bollywood in any form (Photo: Instagram/palashsen). Palash Sen says he has never been supported by Bollywood in any form (Photo: Instagram/palashsen).

On Tuesday, singer Palash Sen of popular music group Euphoria took over The Indian Express’ Facebook page to connect with his fans. During the live session, which lasted about an hour, Sen sang many songs in Hindi as well as Bengali and opened up about what this period of self-isolation has taught him.

Here are a few excerpts from the live chat.

On lockdown and self-isolation

This period of lockdown has taught me many things. Most importantly, it has taught me the significance of social media in our lives. It is the most beautiful time of my life. I get to spend time at home which is a rarity. This is the time for me to reflect.

On the coronavirus outbreak

My training as a doctor has always helped me in understanding the truth of life, and the truth of life is disease and death. Everything else is a mirage.

On taking precautions and political leaders

My friend and New Delhi’s Chief Minister Mr Arvind Kejriwal is doing a great job. We should also be listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We should be staying at home. And more than ourselves, we have to be concerned about people around us, our loved ones. While this is a tough time, it too shall pass.

On Bollywood music

The term ‘Bollywood singer’ is almost like an insult to me. The band has completed 21 yrs without doing film music. We have not been supported by Bollywood. The media and especially The Indian Express has taken our voice everywhere so a special thank you to them.

The issue with Bollywood music and music in general these days is that all the voices sound similar and everyone has started to sing like Arijit Singh (laughs). Talented musicians have been stuck in this remix business. But the trend of original music is going to come back soon. However, the people have to start asking for better music.

On going solo

Many people have asked me over the years why have I not ventured ahead with music of my own, why do I need the band? But the band is like family to me. I cannot lose them in any circumstance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd