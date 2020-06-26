Palash Sen on forming Euphoria: I realised the only way to impress girls was to make a band

Palash Sen also shared his craziest fan encounters and stage stories. (Photo: Palash Sen/Facebook) Palash Sen also shared his craziest fan encounters and stage stories. (Photo: Palash Sen/Facebook)

Singer-writer-composer Palash Sen recently revealed why he formed Euphoria. Going down memory lane, Palash said the pop-rock band was formed to impress girls.

“I was in a medical college and I never knew that there were benefits in forming a band. But I noticed that when I walked on stage, we’d get a stunning reaction from all the girls. That’s when I realized, the only way to impress girls is to make a band,” Palash Sen said on the sidelines of MX Player’s Times of Music.

Reminiscing some of his craziest fan encounters and stage stories, Palash added, “There was one time, where I was performing in a girl’s college and was singing ‘Maeri’. Suddenly a girl came up on stage in front of me, kissed me and bit my lip! My lip started bleeding. She did this to me and went away enjoying the event, and I was just standing there with my bleeding lip. I just couldn’t sing after and I was left icing my lip. Another time we were performing, and someone just fell on the ground while dancing and broke his hand. Since I’m a doctor, I went down to him, gave him the splint while performing and he went to the hospital after. But one of the worst things that have happened to me till now is that during an event – I did the full show with my zip being open! The audience had a happy look on their faces, and I didn’t know why. I was thinking to myself that I cannot be singing so well that these guys look so happy.”

Palash Sen formed Euphoria in 1988 when he was a medical student in Delhi. Starting with English rock, the band eventually turned to Hindi fusion rock. Euphoria released its debut album Dhoom in 1998. Their other albums are Phir Dhoom, Mehfuz, Gully and ReDhoom.

In 32 years, Euphoria has released seven albums and continues to remain one of the highest-selling bands in India. It’s most popular tracks include “Dhoom Pichak Dhoom”, “Maeri”, “Phir Dhoom”, “Aana Meri Gully” and “Mehfuz”.

