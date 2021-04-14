Palash Sen on Covid-19 diagnosis: ‘Waiting to test negative so I can help more people face this disease’

Musician Palash Sen on Wednesday penned an emotional note on Instagram where he described his experience upon testing positive for coronavirus. In his note, the Euphoria star wrote that his days in isolation have been spent feeling a myriad of emotions, from anger, hope to courage.

“It is day 7 of my isolation… and 13 months of leading a socially distant, masked, responsible life. Broke my heart to test positive, when I did almost everything to stay safe and keep all those I know, safe too, for over a year… Last few days are a mix of anger, hope, questions, laughs and courage. Also a good time to see life even more closely,” Palash wrote.

He added that he wanted to test negative as soon as possible so that he could be available to help those in need. “I am a positive guy but waiting to become (covid) negative… so that I can help more and more people to face this disease… physically and mentally… at least I will be able to answer your questions way better than I could answer my own,” he said.

Palash Sen tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, Palash had posted a long note, saying, “Today is the day I begin a new fight. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fighting this disease with a regular dose of rest, yoga, Ayurveda, hydration, and rock n roll. This has happened to me despite me having taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccine.”