scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Palash Sen addresses trolling after his post on Atif Aslam: ‘I was hinting at many more things…’

Singer Palash Sen had put up an appreciation post for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and spoke about his contribution to Bollywood music.

Atif Aslam and Palash SenPalash Sen appreciated Atif Aslam in a social media post. (Photo: Instagram/instadhoom/atifaslam)

Singer Palash Sen is known for contributing to Hindi independent music with his tracks such as Maeri, Mehfuz, Dhoom and many more. While is generally maintains a low profile as a public figure, the singer recently came under the radar of trolls for putting up an appreciation post for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who is very popular in Bollywood. Palash in his post lauded Atif for his contribution to Hindi music and how his style of singing is still copied by many music directors. While his words of praise were not taken in a good spirit by trolls, the singer has clarified that his post was misunderstood.

Palash had put an old picture with Atif on his Instagram and captioned it as, “According to me , the one singer – musician who has made the maximum impact on Bollywood ‘s music and most singers over the last 15 years , is this man. The awesome @atifaslam . I say this with a lot of humility. He has style , panache and that nasal twang that most singers in Bollywood tried to imitate. And his music is still copied by some leading music directors .. the Minor chord Kings!! This pic is 10 years old , when both of us collaborated for our concert in Abu Dhabi. And both Indians and Pakistanis sang along and danced together. Music Unites!!.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palash Sen (@instadhoom)

 

Trolls attacked Palash for praising a singer from across the border. One user wrote, “He should have made more impact in his own country. We have far more better singers than him (sic).” While another one posted, “This is bollywood for you in the name of art they always support Pakistan (sic).”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Palash clarified, “Usually, I don’t get trolled because I’ve always been below the radar. I am a small player in the larger scheme of things, especially because I don’t belong to Bollywood. I am a self-funded independent artiste, not backed by anyone, but the people of India. I don’t think people really understood the essence of my post, because it had layers. I was hinting at many more things than endorsing Atif.”

He added, “My question was very basic: Do we really lack talent that there was so much influence from one musician on Bollywood? I think Atif did make a big impact, hence Bollywood forgot our own talent and everyone started following his way of singing/ making music.”

Palash also said that Indians should also be given opportunities in other countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

““We, as Indians, give so many opportunities to everybody, but I don’t think we get the same reciprocation from other countries. I don’t mind getting trolled if the people eventually do understand my purpose and start asking the bigger questions,” he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 03:10:44 pm
Next Story

Watch: Ahead of his birthday, Shubman Gill scores a glorious 92 on County debut

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shahid mira phtoos
Step inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor makes it a night to remember
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement