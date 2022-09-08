Palash Sen addresses trolling after his post on Atif Aslam: ‘I was hinting at many more things…’

Singer Palash Sen is known for contributing to Hindi independent music with his tracks such as Maeri, Mehfuz, Dhoom and many more. While is generally maintains a low profile as a public figure, the singer recently came under the radar of trolls for putting up an appreciation post for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who is very popular in Bollywood. Palash in his post lauded Atif for his contribution to Hindi music and how his style of singing is still copied by many music directors. While his words of praise were not taken in a good spirit by trolls, the singer has clarified that his post was misunderstood.

Palash had put an old picture with Atif on his Instagram and captioned it as, “According to me , the one singer – musician who has made the maximum impact on Bollywood ‘s music and most singers over the last 15 years , is this man. The awesome @atifaslam . I say this with a lot of humility. He has style , panache and that nasal twang that most singers in Bollywood tried to imitate. And his music is still copied by some leading music directors .. the Minor chord Kings!! This pic is 10 years old , when both of us collaborated for our concert in Abu Dhabi. And both Indians and Pakistanis sang along and danced together. Music Unites!!.”

Trolls attacked Palash for praising a singer from across the border. One user wrote, “He should have made more impact in his own country. We have far more better singers than him (sic).” While another one posted, “This is bollywood for you in the name of art they always support Pakistan (sic).”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Palash clarified, “Usually, I don’t get trolled because I’ve always been below the radar. I am a small player in the larger scheme of things, especially because I don’t belong to Bollywood. I am a self-funded independent artiste, not backed by anyone, but the people of India. I don’t think people really understood the essence of my post, because it had layers. I was hinting at many more things than endorsing Atif.”

He added, “My question was very basic: Do we really lack talent that there was so much influence from one musician on Bollywood? I think Atif did make a big impact, hence Bollywood forgot our own talent and everyone started following his way of singing/ making music.”

Palash also said that Indians should also be given opportunities in other countries.

““We, as Indians, give so many opportunities to everybody, but I don’t think we get the same reciprocation from other countries. I don’t mind getting trolled if the people eventually do understand my purpose and start asking the bigger questions,” he said.