Palak Tiwari on standing by mom Shweta Tiwari’s side through every turbulent phase: ‘It was never a choice’

Palak Tiwari opened up about the unconditional love she has for her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and said that the actor prioritises her family above all else. She also mentioned that she trusts her mother blindly, and that’s why she has never thought twice about supporting her every decision. Palak Tiwari is Shweta’s daughter from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary. The couple separated in 2007, and Shweta cited domestic abuse as the main reason. Later, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli, but they divorced as well.

In an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Palak said that her mother has always ‘shielded’ her. Asked about standing by her mother through thick and thin, she said, “For me, it was never a choice. There’s only one person I’ve admired holistically, it is my mother. For me, she could do no wrong then, and she could do no wrong now. For me, to stick to by someone that blindly, I might have apprehensions about it, but not about my mother. I am so lucky to know that my mother has always prioritised the well-being of our family.”

Speaking about nepotism, she agreed that outsiders are indeed marginalised, but she said that there are cons to being star-kids too. “I know that what I do, people would always say that my mother is better. I will never refute it. She is better. For me to grow to where she is, will take time. There was so much sangharsh (struggle) in her life at a young age. All those parents who worked–like my mom who came from nothing–she worked her way up, would it be fair, if she didn’t give her daughter anything?” Referring to the constant criticism about star-kids having it easy, she said, “You think you’re shaming the child, but you’re shaming the parent.”

Asked what she would like to do for her mother, Palak said, “My mother takes a lot of stress. My grandparents are old now. Medical bills are so expensive, and I want to provide for all of them. I want to take away all of my mother’s stress and take it on my own back, as she had shielded me from so much negativity. It is my goal to have that financial stability, so that she does not have to look at something and think that it’s too expensive.”

Palak Tiwari became an internet sensation after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video “Bijlee Bijlee”.