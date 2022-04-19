Palak Tiwari calls out ‘toxic circle’ of beauty standards: ‘If you have surgery, things are said but if you don’t, they say you are not ready’

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, who quickly climbed the fame ladder after featuring in the Harrdy Sandhu’s music video “Bijlee Bijlee,” often shares stunning photos from various photoshoots of herself on her social media handle but in a recent chat, the actor opened up about the double-edged beauty standards that are set by the entertainment industry.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked about how important it is to groom oneself. Speaking particularly about the Hindi entertainment industry, Palak said that grooming helps with self-confidence, especially in an industry where you always have to be the best version of yourself.

Palak also spoke about the double standards of beauty that are often perpetuated by the audience for their artistes. She said, “People speak so much about how actors need to be presentable, but at the same time there’s so much contradictory conversation that actors, especially budding actors and actresses are setting an almost unattainable standard of beauty. But I have been noticing, it’s not a standard set by us, but set for us by the audience.”

Elaborating on her statement, Palak continued, “If you have these surgeries and all that, they have things to say about it, but if you don’t (get those things done), then you are unadorned, and not ready. So you can never really truly please an audience with how you groom yourself, or not, because they will always portray their insecurities on to you. But grooming in this industry, I think largely means that you feel your best self. No matter how low you are feeling, you have to always appear exuberant about things, and be vivacious, and I think grooming yourself kind of helps you with that. But I think that’s all there’s to it.”

Palak also opened up about the way a certain type of body size is promoted in popular culture. Stating that one should be fit and healthy for oneself, the actor concluded, “There’s no ideal body type. We live in India, an ideal body type is a size medium but people fat shame a size medium. When you are too skinny, they have an issue because ‘oh my god, you are such a mass of bones’ but if you are voluptuous, if you have some mass to yourself (they say) ‘What is wrong with her? Has she not been dieting?’ It’s the same toxic circle of people never being happy so I don’t think it makes any sense paying heed to that.”