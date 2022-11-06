scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

First photos from Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma’s wedding: ‘And forever begins…’

Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday.

Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma wedding photosPalak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma get hitched. (Photo: Palak Muchhal/Instagram)

Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with music composer Mithoon Sharma in Mumbai on Sunday. The couple shared the wedding photos on Instagram with identical captions, which read, “आज हम दो सदैव के लिये एक हुए । And forever begins… ♥️.”

In the wedding photos, Palak can be seen in a red lehenga while Mithoon wore a beige sherwani. He used a red stole to match his bride.

See photos from Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma’s wedding:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3)

Singer Tulsi Kumar reacted to the photos and wrote in the comments section of the post, “❤️❤️❤️ u both are making such a beautiful couple @palakmuchhal3 @mithoon11 😇😇😇.” Singer Jasleen Royal posted a red heart emoji.

Palak Muchhal ‘s brother Palaash shared some inside photos from the wedding, which was also attended by actor Parth Samthaan.

See inside photos from Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma’s wedding:

(Photo: Palaash Muchhal/Instagram) (Photo: Palaash Muchhal/Instagram) Palak Muchhal-Mithoon Sharma's wedding photos (Photo: Palaash Muchhal/Instagram)

Palaash also shared an emotional video on his sister Palak’s D-day. He captioned the reel, “Ab Ghar Pehle Jaisa Nahi Hoga… ✍🏻 #PalMit #poetry @palakmuchhal3 #behenkishaadi.”

See Palak’s brother Palaash’s post:

The photos and videos from Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma’s pre-wedding festivities were earlier shared on social media. The festivities took place at the Muchhal residence in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 08:10:30 pm
