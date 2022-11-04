Inside Palak Muchhal’s mehendi ceremony, see photos

The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing at the Muchhal residence in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb. Singer Palak Muchhal is giving bride-to-be goals with her vibe and attires for her functions. The actor recently took part in her haldi ceremony and now pictures of her mehendi function have emerged.

Palak chose a bottle green lehenga for her mehendi ceremony, attended by family members and close friends.

Check out pictures from Palak’s mehendi ceremony:

Palak Muchhal getting her mehendi done. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal getting her mehendi done. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Palak Muchhal and actor Sheeba at the former’s mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Singer Palak Muchhal and actor Sheeba at the former’s mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Muchhal’s brother Palash at the mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal’s brother Palash at the mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana arrives at close friend Palak Muchhal’s mehendi ceremony. Palak’s mother Amita is also seen in the background. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Cricketer Smriti Mandhana arrives at close friend Palak Muchhal’s mehendi ceremony. Palak’s mother Amita is also seen in the background. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Muchhal poses with Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal poses with Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Muchhal with her parents and brother at her mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal with her parents and brother at her mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Muchhal is getting married to long-term boyfriend and renowned music composer Mithoon Sharma. The couple will be trying the knot in Mumbai.

While many close friends from Bollywood and the music industry are expected to attend Palak’s wedding and wedding reception, actor Sheeba and cricketer Smriti Mandhana have been part of all ceremonies so far.

Earlier, Palak Muchhal’s brother Palash had shared multiple pictures and videos from her haldi ceremony. Sheeba too had given a glimpse of the singer’s haldi ceremony. While the couple will get married in Mumbai, they are reportedly going to throw a wedding reception in Palak’s hometown Indore. Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal are expected to attend the wedding reception.