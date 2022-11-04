scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Inside Palak Muchhal’s mehendi ceremony, see photos

Singer Palak Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with music composer Mithoon Sharma in Mumbai.

Palak MuchhalPalak Muchhal at her mehendi ahead of wedding with Mithoon Sharma. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing at the Muchhal residence in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb. Singer Palak Muchhal is giving bride-to-be goals with her vibe and attires for her functions. The actor recently took part in her haldi ceremony and now pictures of her mehendi function have emerged.

Palak chose a bottle green lehenga for her mehendi ceremony, attended by family members and close friends.

Read More |Palak Muchhal looks radiant at her haldi ceremony, see photos

Check out pictures from Palak’s mehendi ceremony:

Palak Muchhal Palak Muchhal getting her mehendi done. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal Singer Palak Muchhal and actor Sheeba at the former’s mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal Palak Muchhal’s brother Palash at the mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal Cricketer Smriti Mandhana arrives at close friend Palak Muchhal’s mehendi ceremony. Palak’s mother Amita is also seen in the background. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal Palak Muchhal poses with Smriti Mandhana. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Palak Muchhal Palak Muchhal with her parents and brother at her mehendi ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Muchhal is getting married to long-term boyfriend and renowned music composer Mithoon Sharma. The couple will be trying the knot in Mumbai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...

While many close friends from Bollywood and the music industry are expected to attend Palak’s wedding and wedding reception, actor Sheeba and cricketer Smriti Mandhana have been part of all ceremonies so far.

Earlier, Palak Muchhal’s brother Palash had shared multiple pictures and videos from her haldi ceremony. Sheeba too had given a glimpse of the singer’s haldi ceremony. While the couple will get married in Mumbai, they are reportedly going to throw a wedding reception in Palak’s hometown Indore. Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal are expected to attend the wedding reception.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 08:46:40 pm
Next Story

Not a hobby, but compulsion: former journalist Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s CM face in Gujarat

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Upasana Konidela, ram charan vacation
Ram Charan, wife Upasana enjoy ‘untamed’ Africa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement