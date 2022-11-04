scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Palak Muchhal looks radiant at her haldi ceremony, see photos

Singer Palak Muchhal is all set to the tie the knot with music composer Mithoon Sharma.

Palak Muchhal haldiActor Sheeba shared some pictures from Palak Muchhal's haldi ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/simplysheeba)

Singer Palak Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend and music composer Mithoon Sharma in Mumbai. Palak’s brother Palash Muchhal and actor Sheeba shared some pictures from the haldi ceremony of the singer.

The bride-to-be had her bridal glow on point as she dressed in a dull golden lehenga.

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana was also part of the bride squad and posted a video of herself applying haldi to Palak. Palash and Sheeba gave some fun insights into the pre-wedding festivities. Sheeba captioned a photo, “Team Bride #PalMit #haldiceremony.” Palash captioned his posts, “Behen ki Haldi #PalMit.”

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma will reportedly go to her hometown Indore after the wedding in Mumbai to host a wedding reception. Celebrities like Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar and Shreya Ghoshal are expected to attend the wedding reception.

Palak Muchhal The invitation board outside the haldi ceremony venue. (Photo: Instagram/Palash_muchhal) Palak Muchhal Team bride at Palak Muchhal’s haldi ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/Palash_muchha)

Both the musicians are known for delivering some of the best songs in Bollywood. Palak has songs such as “Meri Aashiqui”, “Chaahu Main Ya Na”, “Teri Meri Kahaani”, “Sanam Teri Kasam” to her credit. She has also crooned Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada songs. Mithoon has composed music for films such as Zeher, Kalyug, Lamhaa, Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend and Kabir Singh among others.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 06:11:42 pm
