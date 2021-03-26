Pak band Strings parts ways after 33 years, fans say ‘thank you for all the music’

Popular Pakistani band Strings, who were known for big musical hits like “Duur,” “Yeh Hai Meri Kahani,” and “Mera Bicchra Yaar” among many others, have called it a day as the band posted a note on Facebook announcing the end of their journey as a collective.

The band shared on Facebook, “Hey guys. This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude STRINGS. The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well 🙂 While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything.”

First formed in 1988, the original band members included Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali and Kareem Bashir Bhoy, who formed Strings at their college farewell party. The band saw various ups and downs in their journey but were largely loved in Pakistan and India. They disbanded in 1992 but returned in 1999 with two of the original members – Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia and were going strong since then. They had more members over the years.

During the early 2000s, the band saw a massive fan following in India as well. Some of their tracks were also included in Hindi films like Zinda and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

The band’s last album Thirty released in 2019.

As expected, the fans were heartbroken after receiving the news and the same was evident from their Twitter reactions.

Here’s something india and Pakistan can agree on. Thank you, #Strings. Thank you for all the music. Kaash yeh Aakhri Alvida na hota. pic.twitter.com/S1As7UJIG2 — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) March 25, 2021

I love you #Strings, you have made up my childhood. My best most memorable moments in life were your concerts. Thank you for helping me through heartaches, love, sadness and anxiety#StringsBreakUp #SongsThatJustCant https://t.co/xaig8ZYKJI — Javeria Khalid (@JavKhal) March 25, 2021

#Strings parted ways after 33 years, and people say that 2020 was the worst year. It breaks my heart, can’t sleep; thinking of the memories I lived listening and enjoying their music. I wish it to be fake news but… #StringsForever — Sam Butt (@soomeebutt) March 25, 2021

Strings was one of the most popular bands of the sub-continent from the 1990s and 2000s and continues to enjoy a massive fan following.