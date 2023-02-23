scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Pakistani musician Farasat Anees calls T-Series a ‘disgrace’ for ‘copying’ his song Biba, thanks Indians for supporting him

Pakistani musician Farasat Anees thanked his Indian fans for calling out the T-Series version of Biba. He alleged that the music label had 'copied' his song.

biba tseries, pakistani song bibaFarasat Anees accused T-Series of 'copying' his song Biba. (Photo: Farasat Anees/Instagram, T-Series/YouTube)

Music label T-Series released the song titled Biba on Wednesday and shortly after the release, Pakistani musician Farasat Anees took to his social media and called out the music label for ‘copying his song’. Both versions of “Biba” are inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Je Tu Akhiyaan De Samne Nahi Rehna”.

Farast shared an Instagram story and wrote, “So f**ked up of T-series for copying my track ‘Biba’. We coming your way, hang on tight.” On another story, he wrote, “I mean what else can we expect from a world famous label like T-Series. Such a disgrace.”

As support from his Indian listeners started to pour into the comments section of YouTube, Farasat thanked his Indian fans and wrote, “The love & respect our indians showed to our version of BIBA was massive. We will always be greatful for that. Also Supporting us on the comment section of this cheap copy of BIBA. Will always be thankful to listeners across the border! ♥️”

Watch T-Series’ BIBA here

Watch Farasat Anees’ BIBA here

Fans called out T-Series’ track almost instantly. One of the fans of the original song wrote, “It takes a lot of skill to copy and paste, so I guess we should be congratulating T-Series for their impressive theivery.” Another comment read, “Farasat’s BIBA has over 25 million views on YouTube and was featured on Joyland and has millions of streams on Spotify. It’s an incredible track.”

The T-Series’ version of the song credits Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lijo George – DJ Chetas, Farrukh Ali Khan as the music composers. The singing credits are given to Sachet Tandon, Mohd Danish, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi and lyrics by Anwar Jogi, Dhruv Yogi. The description section gives due to credit to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s original song.

T-Series is yet to make a comment on the same.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 19:17 IST
