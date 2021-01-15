scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Pagal Nahi Hona: Sonu Sood makes his music video debut

Sonu Sood is playing an Army officer whose partner is waiting for him to return home in 'Pagal Nahi Hona'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 15, 2021 1:58:41 pm
pagal nahi hona music videoSunanda Sharma's Pagal Nahi Hona features Sonu Sood.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has made his debut in the music video space with the single “Pagal Nahi Hona” by singer Sunanda Sharma. The video is out, and it has Sonu playing an Army officer whose love is waiting for him to return to their town.

The song “Pagal Nahi Hona” is a romantic track where the woman talks about feeling neglected but decides to wait for her man, even though he might never return.

Watch the music video of Pagal Nahi Hona here:

Sonu Sood had earlier said in a statement, “This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. Pagal Nahi Hona is dedicated to all Army men and their loved ones. The lyrics will touch your hearts, and Sunanda has sung it beautifully.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Singer Sunanda Sharma added, “Pagal Nahi Hona is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone’s heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds, and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation’s hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him onboard.”

Pagal Nahi Hona is composed by Avvy Sra with lyrics penned by Jaani.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

master release
Master frenzy takes over India

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 15: Latest News

Advertisement