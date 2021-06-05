Paani Paani teaser: Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah promise a sultry romance

After Genda Phool, Jacqueline Fernandez is collaborating with rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill for the song Paani Paani. The teaser of the song is out giving us a glimpse of what’s to come. Jacqueline and Badshah seem to be in a desert, and she is dressed in a traditional Rajasthani outfit.

The video begins with a silhouette of Jacqueline, and Badshah’s voice echoes, “Ek tha raja, ek thi rani. Aag lagegi, jab hoga sab paani paani.” And then, two of them strike a rather sultry pose. The song will release on June 9.

Jacqueline had earlier shared the first poster of the song. Along with it, she wrote, “Here we go again #PAANIPAANI @saregama_official @aasthagill @badboyshah.” Badshah shared the same photo.

Paani Paani has been written, composed, and sung by Badshah, along with Gill, and features the Jacqueline in its video, which has been shot in the exotic locales of Jaisalmer. The song will be out soon on Saregama. Jacqueline and Badshah released Genda Phool last year, which became the fourth most-watched video on YouTube across the world, despite much criticism as many fans remained loyal to the original Genda Phool, in Delhi-6.

This is Jacqueline’s second collaboration with Badshah, while this song will be Badshah’s and Gill’s fourth song together after DJ Wale Babu, Buzz and Heartless.

On the work front, Jacqueline made a special appearance in the song Dil De Diya in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She is looking forward to the release of Bachchan Pandey, Bhoot Police, Attack, Cirkus, and Ram Setu.