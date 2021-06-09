Paani Paani song: A gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah’s lyrics that make no sense

When Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez collaborated for “Genda Phool,” it became an instant hit. The rapper’s projects with Aastha Gill have largely hit the mark too. As the rapper-composer releases his new track titled “Paani Paani”, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and sung by Aastha Gill, the expectations of fans were at an all-time high. But is it worth the wait? We have our doubts.

Shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, “Paani Paani” is set against the striking sand dunes. Jacqueline looks stunning from the very first frame, as do the beautiful locales. But the song as a whole takes its time to grow on you. If you are listening to it for its foot-tapping tempo, it’s a winner. Like Badshah said during an Instagram LIVE, the song is meant to be heard at a loud volume as the energy of the song is in its bass.

The composition is a good blend of Rajasthani folk sound and instruments with Badshah’s rap. But it doesn’t do complete justice to the theme and culture of Rajasthan. “Paani Paani” lyrics have been written by Badshah, and they are the most disappointing part of the song. Badshah sure needs to work on his writing to take his songs up a notch.

Talking about the song, Badshah wrote on social media, “We have worked really really hard for this. I have always made sure that I give the best to my audience and to the fans. Do something different from what I have done before and take it to the next level. It’s amazing how an idea transforms into a song. It wouldn’t have been possible without everyone working so hard towards that one single aim. Thank you @jacquelinef143 for being a slayer every time. Probably the hardest working and the most no nonsense woman I have ever come across. You automatically take things to a different league. I think we have a perfect follow up to Genda Phool, the biggest song of last year to the biggest song of this year.”

He added, “Thank you @aasthagill for making my songs beautiful. You’re the topping to my pizza bro. Thank you @sweta_ojha2020 and @dhruvwadhwa88 for bringing it all together and managing it. Its not easy working with me but you manage to catch up. Thank you @tight.security for being more than just security. Thank you Jaisalmer for being so amazing. Thank you @saregama_official for being super amazing partners. Every time im about to release a song, im excited and nervous like its my first song.”

The song is streaming on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel.