Our Blues: Eagle-eyed BTS ARMY spot Jimin, V, Jungkook, J-Hope and Suga in Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah’s show

While BTS lights up the Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas with their Day 2 of concert, ARMY has found another reason to rejoice. The recent show, Our Blues, featuring Kim Woo-bin, and Shin Min-ah had a BTS reference, and ARMY couldn’t stop the meltdown on Twitter. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that students in the show, had the names Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V), Jeon Jungook, Jung Hoseok (J-Hope) and Min Yoongi (Suga) on their uniforms.

Fans were quick to notice and shared photos on Twitter. One wrote, “In the k-drama “Our Blues” the student characters were named as park jimin, kim taehyung, jeon jungkook, min yoongi and jung hoseok.” Another noted, “Jimin’s full Korean name 박지민 appeared on the name tag of one of the students during the first episode of “Our Blues!” Jimin’s OST also features in the show.

LOL someone posted this on instiz. It’s from episode 1 of the drama Our Blues and the students’ names are Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok 😂 pic.twitter.com/y9uEUxirpv — bora (slow) 🐢 (@modooborahae) April 9, 2022

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Our Blues as it is Kim Woo-bin’s comeback. It also stars his girlfriend, actor Shin Min-ah, though unfortunately the two would not be sharing screenspace.

The series chronicles the stories of different characters, who are living in Jeju Island. Lee Byung-hun plays the role of Lee Dong Suk, a man who was born and raised in the countryside of Jeju Island, and who sells trucks for a living. Shin Min-ah stars alongside Lee Byung-hun as Min Sun Ah, a woman with a secret. Han Ji-min plays the role of Lee Ong-ok, and Kim Woo-bin essays Park Jung-joon, a man who falls in love with her.