The Oscar team asked for Gondhal’s cue sheet, Ilaiyaraaja told director, ‘You figure it out’

The Marathi film, Gondhal, originally released in 2025, has been re-released in several languages in India on November 13, 2026. The film’s director, Santosh Davakhar, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN said that after Gondhal was selected as India’s official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 99th Academy Awards, he planned its pan-India release. The film is a dark thriller based on desire, deception and greed, revolving around the one night of ‘Gondhal’ celebration (a traditional folk art and religious ritual to invoke the deities). Also being touted as a musical, Gondhal’s music score is done by the music maestro, Ilaiyaraaja.

Director Santosh shared why they wanted the legendary Ilaiyaraaja for Gondhal. He explained, “We wanted to make an authentic Marathi folklore, so if you bring music from any remote corner of India, it will appeal globally. To have that rawness, one needs to have that experience, and who better than Ilaiyaraaja sir!? He comes from a village backdrop; he used to do a lot of stage shows with his brother, and one day, he told me how he played harmonium, and would receive cheers from the audience. Eventually, he realised that the applause and appreciation is for the tune, for the person who created it, not him. This was his inspiration, and hence, he decided to create tunes, and this became the realisation point for him, and he left the village. He moved to Chennai, kept meeting several directors, and after nine-ten months, he finally got a break, and he never looked back. He’s a maestro. And, that’s why, people really love him, and call him God.”

Davakhar also shared an interesting anecdote about the Oscar team demanding a cue sheet for Gondhal to consider it in the Music Category, whereas, Ilaiyaraaja doesn’t work on a cue sheet. A cue sheet is a detailed document that records every piece of music used in a film, including its background score, songs and other musical compositions. It contains information such as the title of each musical piece, the composer’s name, the duration for which it plays, where it appears in the film and details of the music’s ownership. Essentially, it serves as an official record of all the musical contributions made to a film.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The director narrated the whole conversation surrounding this with the music legend, “The Oscar team is asking for a cue sheet whereas Raaja sir is saying, ‘I didn’t make the song on a cue sheet. How am I supposed to give a cue sheet?’ We are playing email-email with the Oscar team regarding this (laughs). We are nominating the film in the music category. This (November 12) morning, I, again received an email from them asking for the cue sheet. The team said, ‘Okay, send us the link, we understand that Ilaiyaraaja sir comes with a massive experience, and doesn’t work on a cue sheet…’ and Ilaiyaraaja sir is saying, ‘I never make any song on the cue sheet. Whenever, there is a musical requirement, I go with my experience, and based on what I am feeling in that moment, I create the tune. I created this tune in front of you, you know how I made it, then why should I give a cue sheet? They will see whether they want this film in the music category or not’ (laughs). Then I told him, ‘Sir, this category is important and we need to fill the form,’ and he replied, ‘You figure it out. Tell them this is how it is made, if they want to do, they’ll do.’ He is beyond these things.”

Composers prepare a cue sheet because it establishes their contribution and ensures that the correct composers, lyricists and music publishers receive credit. It also helps performance rights organisations track the use of music across television broadcasts and other licensed platforms, allowing royalties to be distributed lawfully and fairly. Hence, the cue sheet becomes an important document for protecting the financial rights of creators.

The cue sheet plays a crucial role when a film is submitted to the Academy Awards, particularly in the Best Original Score and Best Original Song categories. The Academy requires filmmakers to submit a final music cue sheet as part of the eligibility documentation. It helps the Academy’s Music Branch identify the music used in the film, differentiate the original compositions from pre-existing or licensed tracks, and analyse whether it meets the Academy’s eligibility requirements.

Also Read: The Ranbir Kapoor problem: Have we become too familiar with his screen persona?

Story continues below this ad

Explaining the back-and-forth with the Academy Team, Santosh said, “Today (November 12), I received a message from them asking to submit the movie, and they will show it their committee and they’ll figure out how we can modify it without the cue sheet. So, this comes from experience, and experience brings confidence, and his IQ (Intelligence Quotient) is quite brilliant. If you give him a brief once, then for the next seven-eight days, you don’t need to remind him. And, he tells us, ‘You’ve told me this, now don’t tell me again because you’ll be wasting your time,’ which he means, ‘You are killing my time.’ He is quite punctual and delivers work within the stipulated time frame. He has a great experience with the authentic instruments, which is minimalistic.”

Speaking about Ilaiyaraaja’s greatness, and international music, the Gondhal director said, “Internationally, several instruments are placed, and the young film music directors when they get a chance, they’ll place ten musical instruments, then they’ll add more 2-3 instruments, 4 from this side, 5 from the other, by doing this, there is close to 70-80 instruments, and the music sounds very loud. For an international approach, one needs to go with a minimalistic score, and hence, I decided to approach Ilaiyaraaja sir. I wasn’t sure if he would accept my request but he did, and it’s a blessing for us that he agreed to do this project.”