Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Original songs by Tanishk Bagchi you didn’t know you loved

As Tanishk Bagchi continues to invite criticism over recreating much-loved classics, we revisit the composer's tracks, which are hits and original.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: April 15, 2020 3:30:53 am
Tanishk Bagchi songs Tanishk Bagchi has several original tracks to his credit.

Recreations might be the only thing that pops up in one’s head hearing Tanishk Bagchi’s name. However, to his credit, the music composer has several original tracks that have not only topped music charts but also might have found mentions in the playlist of his critics.

So, as the composer continues to invite criticism over recreating much-loved classics, we revisit Tanishk’s tracks, which are hits and original.

1. “Banno” (Tanu Weds Manu Returns)

2. “Bolna” (Kapoor And Sons)

3. “Sweety Tera Drama” (Bareilly ki Barfi!)

4. “Chandigarh Mein” (Good Newwz)

5. “Ve Mahi” (Kesari)

6. “Makhna” (Drive)

7. “Baarish” (Half Girlfriend)

8. “Akh Lad Jave” (Loveyatri)

9. “Tera Hua” (Loveyatri)

10. “Kanha” (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan)

11. “Heer Badnam” (Zero)

