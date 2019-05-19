Opening up about anxiety was scary, says Shawn Mendes

Singer Shawn Mendes says being honest about his anxiety battle was “one of the scariest” things he has ever done.

Advertising

The pop star, however, believes sharing his story with the world was the most important decision of his life.

“Talking about the problem, putting it out there, was one of the scariest but most important things I’ve ever done,” Mendes told People magazine.

He said he still struggles with anxiety at times but speaking out helped him realise that most people are dealing with stress in their lives.

Advertising

“Just doing that helped me the most. I still struggle with it but just remember every day that everyone deals with some level of anxiety or pressure; we’re all in it together,” he added.

Mendes believes staying close to family and friends is the best way to get over anxiety.

“I still go back to Toronto and hang with my friends from growing up, and my family has also been so supportive.”