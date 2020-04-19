One World Together at Home special: Billie Eilish, John Legend and others honour frontline workers

One World: Together at Home was a broadcast and digital special to support and honour frontline healthcare workers and the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Global Citizen/YouTube) One World: Together at Home was a broadcast and digital special to support and honour frontline healthcare workers and the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: Global Citizen/YouTube)

Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, The Rolling Stones and other A-list artistes performed for One World: Together at Home TV, a broadcast and digital special to support and honour frontline healthcare workers and the fight against the coronavirus outbreak that has swept across the world.

Apart from the performances, the broadcast was interspersed with heartwarming stories regarding the struggle against COVID-19, including the trials and tribulations healthcare workers are facing. Visuals of healthcare workers being applauded and acts of kindness were also shown. Grocery workers, postal workers and others were also acknowledged in the broadcast.

The celebrities asked their fans to follow instructions from the authorities, stay home and wash their hands regularly.

The event was a collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO) and nonprofit Global Citizen. Lady Gaga was the curator of the event.

⭕️We’re LIVE! Tune in to One World: #TogetherAtHome for performances from some of the world’s biggest artists, stories from frontline workers, and insights from health experts. It’s all in support of the @WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Watch now: https://t.co/Yu68OWPvHG — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 18, 2020

There are nearly 2.3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe, while over 1.5 lakh people have succumbed to the infection, as per a tally by John Hopkins University. The virus has spread to at least 193 countries since it first emerged in China in December. Of the confirmed cases, 4,97,600 have recovered.

