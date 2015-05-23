One Direction will not replace Zayn Malik: Simon Cowell

Ever since Malik decided to bid farewell to the British band there has been speculation that someone could fill his shoes, reported Daily Mirror.

Media mogul Simon Cowell has confirmed that no one can replace former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

Ever since Malik decided to bid farewell to the British band there has been speculation that someone could fill his shoes, reported Daily Mirror.

“No I don’t think so, they’re doing fine. When it happened (there was) no warning – nothing – and they just they were still doing these huge tours and they dealt with it,” he said.

The 22-year-old singer had left everyone shocked by his decision to exit the band in March this year.

