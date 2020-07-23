PLAYLIST | On One Direction’s 10th anniversary, check out their best songs

One Direction completes ten years today. One Direction completes ten years today.

It is One Direction’s 10th anniversary today, and fans are hoping that after a long hiatus, the British boy band will get back together to refresh those memories of “What Makes You Beautiful”, “Story of My Life”, “History” and many other enjoyable tracks.

What started as a five-member band with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan on the reality show The X Factor, turned out to be one of the most popular boy-bands of UK in the 21st century. After Zayn left the band in 2015, they continued to make music but “History” marked their last song in late-2015. The band did not break up but has been on hiatus ever since.

For the six years that One Direction stayed together, the band made five studio albums, and only one after Malik’s departure.

Check out the ten best songs by One Direction:

Story of My Life

Night Changes

Live While We’re Young

History

Drag Me Down

What a Feeling

Fireproof

What Makes You Beautiful

You & I

Kiss You

Let us know your favourite One Direction songs in the comments!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd