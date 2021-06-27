On RD Burman’s birth anniversary, listen to his 15 soulful tracks

Legendary late musician RD Burman made timeless music. His songs are still relevant and somehow continues to touch our hearts. Be it “Tujhse Naraaz Nahi Zindagi” or “Aap Ki Ankhon Mein”, with his music, RD Burman made us feel hurt, love and happiness all at once. With a couple of his tracks such as “Mehbooba Mehbooba,” “Dum Maro Dum” or “Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja”, he even made us groove to his tunes.

The composer, who would have turned 82 today, bagged his first hit film as a music director in 1966 with Shammi Kapoor’s Teesri Manzil. In the 1970s, Burman became highly popular with Kishore Kumar songs featured in Rajesh Khanna-starrer films. Burman composed music for around 40 films starring Rajesh Khanna. Later, he went on to compose several popular songs, which were sung by Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar. He received his first Filmfare Award nomination for Caravan.

Apart from Caravan, RD Burman is known for his contribution to films such as Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Kati Patang, Amar Prem Seeta Aur Geeta, Rampur Ka Lakshman, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Bombay To Goa, Apna Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Aap Ki Kasam and Sholay among others. Many of his fans do not know that after his father SD Burman went into coma, it was RD Burman who completed the music for Jaya Bachchan-starrer Mili, which released in 1975.

Some rare pictures of RD Burman:

A candid picture of RD Burman. (Photo: Express Archive) A candid picture of RD Burman. (Photo: Express Archive)

A picture of RD Burman with Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo: Express Archive) A picture of RD Burman with Lata Mangeshkar. (Photo: Express Archive)

Here’s a picture of RD Burman and Kishore Kumar. (Photo: Express Archive) Here’s a picture of RD Burman and Kishore Kumar. (Photo: Express Archive)

RD Burman with Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar. (Photo: Express Archive) RD Burman with Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar. (Photo: Express Archive)

RD Burman posing for a picture with Kishore Kumar’s sons Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar and wife Leena Chandavarkar. (Photo: Express Archive) RD Burman posing for a picture with Kishore Kumar’s sons Amit Kumar and Sumit Kumar and wife Leena Chandavarkar. (Photo: Express Archive)

A rare picture of Asha Bhosle celebrating her birthday with RD Burman and Gulzar. (Photo: Express Archive) A rare picture of Asha Bhosle celebrating her birthday with RD Burman and Gulzar. (Photo: Express Archive)

RD Burman died at the age of 54. He passed away on January 4, 1994. Anil Kapoor’s 1942: A Love Story became his last film that he composed music for. The music of the film released after the composer’s death. It instantly became a hit and went on to posthumously win him his third and last Filmfare Award.

On his birth anniversary, here are 15 of our favourite tracks composed by the maestro:

Tumse Milke

Aap Ki Aankhon Mein Kuch

Aanewala Pal Janewala Hai

Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Humen Tumse Pyar Kitna

Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si

Kya Hua Tera Waada

Pyaar Diwaana Hota Hai

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Pyar Hua Chupke Se

Tumne Mujhe Dekha Hokar Meharbaan

Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai

Sanam Teri Kasam

Dilbar Mere

The world is a better place with RD Burman’s music in it, wouldn’t you agree?