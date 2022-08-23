scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

On KK’s birth anniversary, wife Jyothy remembers him with priceless pic, daughter Taamara promises ‘won’t let mom be sad’

Late singer KK passed away on May 31 this year after performing in Kolkata. He has delivered several memorable songs in multiple languages.

Singer KK's wife shred an interesting throwback picture.Singer KK's family remembered him on his 54th birth anniversary. (Photo: Instagram/jyothykrishna)

As the word of music remembers late singer KK on his 54th birth anniversary, his family and close friends took to social media to remember the singing legend. KK’s wife Jyothy posted old pictures of the couple together and remembered her ‘sweetheart’. His daughter Taamara also posted throwback photos and wrote a post for him.

KK died in May this year after suffering a heart attack at the age of 53. The singer felt unwell while performing in a concert in Kolkata. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Jyothy captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts.”

 

Taamara captioned the nostalgic picture as, “Happy birthday dad, gonna miss wishing you 500 times today. And miss waking up and eating cake with you, hope you’re eating as much cake as you want to up there. And don’t worry we’re not gonna let mom feel sad today, we’ll annoy her so she’s angry
Hope you can hear us sing tonight dad, it’s all for you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

 

Singer Vishal Dadlani also took to Instagram to remember his colleague and dear friend. He uploaded a picture of the singer and captioned it as, “He was a voice that brought songs to life. He was a friend. I still can’t believe I’m writing this, but….In memoriam of #KK on what would have been his 54th Birthday.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

 

Earlier this month, KK’s children, daughter Taamara and son Nakul recreated his iconic song Yaaron. The recreated version has been titled Yaaron Forever. The youngsters collaborated with seasoned singers such as Shaan, Papon, Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali and Leslie Lewis for the soulful tribute track.

Taamara took to Instagram to share the song. She wrote in her caption, “Check it out guys! ‘Yaaron’ Forever! This was very special and close to my heart! and I think it was one of the first times me and @nakul.krishna.music have sung together , wish dad was there singing with us. Hope you guys enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it along with these amazing artists! We got to record dads song at Purple Haze studios, the same studio he recorded this song, around 24 years ago, and it was a very special time! Love you forever dad.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taamara (@taamara.krishna)

 

KK was unwell after he reached his hotel post the concert in Kolkata on May 31. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors. The cause of his death was said to be a cardiac arrest.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:24:40 pm
