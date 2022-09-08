On Asha Bhosle’s 89th birthday, granddaughter Zanai pens a poem: ‘You will always stay with me’

Singer Asha Bhosle‘s 89th birthday is being celebrated with much zeal by her fans and members of the Indian music industry. Amid the celebration, Asha’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle uploaded a post, wishing her grandmother and expressing her love through a beautiful poem in Hindi.

Zanai also uploaded a video of her singing the track “Tu Tu Hai Wahi” with Asha at an earlier event. She is the daughter of Asha’s son Anand Bhosle and Anuja; she is also a Kathak dancer.

Zanai is often clicked with Asha. The 20-year-old wrote in the post, “89 years Har insaan chaahta hai ki voh aapki tarah gaa sake, Aapne aavaz toh de di mujhe, Lekin pechaan banana bhi sikhiya, Ek acha insaan banna sikhaya, Aasman ko chuna aapne sikhaya, Lekin pairon ko zameen par rakhana bhi sikhaya, Mere khwabon ko aapne hi theek samjha, Aur beshaq sahaara dena aapka farz bhi samjha, Mere kaabiliyat mein rakha aapne bharosa, Aur pure dil se diya mujhe pyaar dher saara, Din ho ya raat, Ashaai, tum hamesha rahogi mere saath, Tumhaari har ek saans ke saath loongi main bhari hui saans, Mere dil ki dhadkan ki tarah, Jab tak hai jaan! written by your truly.”

Actor Amrita Rao also wished Asha on social media. She tweeted a picture of the singer and captioned it, “To the Youngest and the Coolest ROCKSTARRRR.. A Very Happy 9th Birthday You have blessed us with Your singing & You will continue to Forever @ashabhosle Ji”.

Actor Poonam Dhillon also uploaded an Instagram story, wishing the iconic singer. Besides friends from the film industry, fans from all across the world poured in wishes for the legendary singer, making her trend on social media. The Dadasaheb Phalke award winner has been nominated twice in the Grammy awards and won several awards in India for her singing in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu and other languages. She also holds a Guinness World Record for most studio recordings for single tracks.