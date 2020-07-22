PLAYLIST | On Armaan Malik’s birthday, a look at his top songs

Armaan Malik turns 25 today. Armaan Malik turns 25 today.

Born into a family of musicians, singer Armaan Malik has carved his niche and gained prominence in the Indian music industry.

The singer started his musical journey as a contestant on the singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2005. He got his first solo in Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, and there has been no looking back for the young star.

Armaan Malik has sung songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Gujarati and Bengali. He is also the youngest recipient of Filmfare’s RD Burman New Music Talent award. He enjoys humongous popularity among millenials who swoon over his soothing voice and adorable looks.

As the singer turns 25 today, we look at some songs that put him on the map.

Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero)

Theher Ja (October)

Besabriyaan (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)



Buddhu Sa Mann (Kapoor & Sons)

Zara Thehro (non-film)

Tere Mere (Chef)

Pehla Pyaar (Kabir Singh)

Kaun Tujhe (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Mujhko Barsaat Bana Lo (Junooniyat)

Sau Aasmaan (Baar Baar Dekho)

Happy birthday Armaan Malik!

