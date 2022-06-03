Om Puri’s ex-wife Nandita Puri calls for CBI enquiry into KK’s death: ‘Kolkata killed KK’

Late actor Om Puri’s ex-wife, Nandita Puri, has blamed West Bengal for the death of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath. Popularly known as KK, the singer died after performing a concert at the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium. He was 53. It has since come to light that the conditions at the venue weren’t ideal.

In a Facebook post, Nandita Puri wrote, “Shame on West Bengal. Kolkata killed KK and the government is covering up with a state farewell for their faulty Nazrul Manch; with a crowd of 7k for a 2.5k capacity, failed air conditioning; the singer perspiring profusely complained 4 times to no avail. No paramedics. No first aid. Crucial moments lost. A CBI enquiry is a must and Bollywood should boycott performing in Bengal till then.”

Videos of KK’s final concert showed him on stage, sweating profusely and enquiring about the ventilation at the venue. Several attendees have said that the venue was over-capacity, and that KK appeared to be in discomfort. He was rushed off-stage immediately after the concert ended, at around 8:45 pm, and was taken to his hotel, where he is said to have collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, at around 10 pm.

Preliminary findings of the post-mortem report have ruled out any foul play. “The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer told PTI.

According to another PTI report, one of the doctors who conducted the singer’s autopsy said that KK had 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery, and that he could have been revived had he been administered CPR at an opportune moment. The doctor said, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life. The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent.”

KK was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, at the Versova Hindu Cemetary, in the presence of his family members and some film industry personalities. WB CM Mamata Banerjee was present with KK’s family before they left for Mumbai.