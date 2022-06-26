scorecardresearch
Rashtra Kavach Om song Seher: Arijit Singh track will tug at your heartstrings

Rashtra Kavach Om song Seher gives a glimpse into Aditya Roy Kapur's emotional moments with Sanjana Sanghi and Ashutosh Rana.

June 26, 2022
June 26, 2022 5:46:42 pm
Rashtra Kavach Om song SeherRashtra Kavach Om song Seher features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi and Ashutosh Rana.

The makers of Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om on Sunday shared a new song from the film titled “Seher”. Composed by Arko, “Seher” is sung by Arijit Singh. The song gives a glimpse into Aditya Roy Kapur‘s emotional moments with Sanjana Sanghi and Ashutosh Rana. The lyrics of “Seher” tug at your heartstrings and the music is soothing to your ears. It is one of the songs that you will enjoy in solace.

As soon as the makers shared the song, fans dropped comments praising the track. “Another masterpiece by the king of emotion Arijit Singh,” a fan commented. Heaping praise on Arijit Singh, a fan wrote, “ARIJIT SINGH Is The Best Thing Happened With INDIAN MUSIC INDUSTRY.”

ALSO READ |Aditya Roy Kapur calls acting a ‘funny job’: ‘One should be able to make peace with ups and downs’

Rashtra Kavach Om marks Aditya Roy Kapur’s first out-and-out action film. At the trailer launch of the movie, Aditya spoke about how he prepared for his role.

“It was a 3-4 month process. I had to learn action because I had not done an out-and-out action film before. So, I did four months of martial arts, and it was necessary for me to build my body also because when you do martial arts, you lose muscle. It was two hours of action in the day, two hours of weight training at night, and in the middle of the day, we would meet for writing sessions, and boot camp,” he said.

Rashtra Kavach Om also features Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles. It will release in theatres on July 1. Apart from this project, Aditya will also feature in Gumraah, the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil release Thadam.

