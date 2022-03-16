scorecardresearch
BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammys 2022

While Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish will perform at The Grammy Awards next month in Las Vegas, Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

By: AP |
Updated: March 16, 2022 8:57:41 am
olivia rodrigo, billie elish, btsGrammy Awards 2022 will be held on April 3. (Photos: Charles Sykes, Vianney Le Caer, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world’s biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday that also includes Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to the rising Covid-19 cases and the omicron variant in January, with organisers citing “too many risks” to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.

Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee with 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

 

