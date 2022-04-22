Oh My Girl members reveal how they weathered difficult times, and the changes in K-Pop industry: ‘Even in tiring moments…’

Popular K-Pop group, Oh My Girl, brought much joy to their fans, called Miracles (as per the fandom name), when they returned with their new full-length album, Real Love, last month. The band talks to Indian Express about their comeback, and what it means to be a K-Pop idol, and how they find the energy to keep going. Oh My Girl comprises Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Yubin and Arin.

You made your comeback with the album Real Love. How do you feel?

Yooa: We are back with songs that we worked on really hard so that many people can love and enjoy them together. Since this is a full-length album release in a while, we tried our best to show how OH MY GIRL music has grown and matured into this album.

Do tell us about Real Love. The caption that was released with the teaser said ‘feels more like a scene in a movie than a coincidence’. What’s different this time?

Arin: Our second album ‘Real Love’ is an album that contains OH MY GIRL’s deeper charms. I think you will be able to feel the new styles of music, growth in our vocal skills and various charms that you have never seen before. Since ‘Perfume’ is the concept of this album, you must pay closer attention to the atmosphere and facial expressions of the performance.

Oh My Girl (Photo: PR Handout) Oh My Girl (Photo: PR Handout)

You began your journey in 2015. What do you think has changed in the K Pop industry and what hasn’t?

Jiho: Over the past 7 years, the genre of K-Pop has become more diverse, and I think K-Pop has become even richer as group with various concepts have emerged. As each group’s have their own unique story through ‘Universes/world views’, I think we are able to enjoy more colourful concepts and music. In addition, distinct identities, and characteristics of each group, which helped forming a closer bond with the fans, add up to become their own stories. One thing that hasn’t changed though is that there are still people who always listen to our songs and watch our stages! Thanks to these grateful people, I think K-Pop is growing as well.

The journey to becoming K Pop artist is known to be very exhausting and draining. What kept you all going?

Yubin: There may be many difficulties, but the fans give us so much love that cannot be compared. Even in the difficult and tiring moments, it is the support of our MIRACLEs and sincerity of the fans that make it possible for us to stand up again. Also, the passion we have for music is also another big driving force. Even when we are having a hard time, in the end, listening to music gives comfort and strength which makes me thing that music has become something that is inseparable from us.

What can we expect after Real Love?

Hyojung: Just as how we always grew up step by step since our debut, we will continue to try and perform better even after this album. Whether it is in music or other various fields where each member are active, OH MY GIRL will make sure to grow even more.

The band signed off with a message thanking fans for always sending them ‘positive energy, overflowing love’.