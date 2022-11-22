scorecardresearch
FIFA World Cup 2022 song Dreamers’ music video out: Jungkook dances among flags of the world in this upbeat and powerful track

The music video of the official FIFA World Cup track, featuring BTS' Jungkook is out.

Jungkook in Dreams MV

The video for the FIFA World Cup 2022 song “Dreamers”, featuring Jungkook and Fahad Al Kubasi, is out. In the video, the BTS vocalist dances among flags, with the trademark whale floating in the skies (a symbol of BTS). The music video is filled with picturesque locations and stunning visuals, and serves as an apt track for the FIFA World Cup, capturing the enthusiasm for football across countries.

Watch video here

ARMY, needless to say, is extremely proud of Jungkook and have already begun trending the Dreamers music video on Twitter, expressing their happiness. One fan wrote, “He’s shining, really. So proud of him.” Another fan added, “He slayed as always.” Many other fans referred to “Dreamers” as a masterpiece and hailed it as the perfect World Cup song. Many praised the scene where Jungkook stands among flags of different countries, calling it, “majestic and powerful.” “This is such a beautiful MV,” a comment read.

Jungkook performed “Dreamers” at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, without his BTS band members. Nevertheless, the rest of the band members cheered him on from South Korea, expressing their pride for him.

Jungkook is expected to release his solo album sometime next year, prior to his mandatory military service. The band will reconvene again in 2025.

