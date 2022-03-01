NU’EST members confirm disbandment, pen emotional notes to fans: ‘Nothing I can say to comfort….’

K-Pop band NU’EST’s members penned handwritten letters to fans about their decision to disband. On February 28, Pledis Entertainment had announced that their contracts with NU’EST would expire on March 14. While JR, Aron, and Ren will leave the company, Baekho and Minhyun have decided to renew their contracts. The band made their debut in 2012.

Leader JR wrote a letter thanking fans for ‘watching over them’, and expressed his heartbreak at the disbandment. “I feel like there is nothing I can say to comfort the disappointment and pain of L.O.Λ.E (name of fan base). I also don’t think I can express in writing how much I love L.O.Λ.E and thought of them. You watched over our teens and twenties and helped us walk only the best and most beautiful paths, and I sincerely thank and love you. This love and gratitude is not in the past, but in the present and future,” he wrote.

Aron echoed similar sentiments, saying that he had spent ‘precious moments’ with fans and he was scared and nervous of doing things alone. ”I’m going to work hard to repay the love I’ve received over the past 10 years, so I’d be grateful if you kept on walking this road with me,” he wrote. Minhyun thanked the fans for being by their side during their exhausting times, and mentioned that the fandom had become their strength.

He wrote, “L.O.Λ.E, thank you for giving us such warm and happy moments. I was happy. Through meeting L.O.Λ.E, I learned how to give and receive love. I will repay your love by working for a long time with sincerity.”

Before the disbandment, NU’EST will release an album in March.