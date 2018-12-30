Nucleya: I just want to satisfy the inner me

(Written by Anjali Krishnakumar)

If I keep producing music I made five years ago, then there’s no growth. I don’t mind making mistakes, maybe this whole album is a mistake,” says DJ and music producer Nucleya, discussing his latest album and the changes he has gone through as an artiste.

“I wrote Lori three years ago. Back then, when I played it for people, they said it was too filmy and that no one would listen to it, but I didn’t really care,” he says about one of the mellower songs on the album that has a total of six numbers. “So what if it’s filmy? I’m filmy, I love Bollywood movies,” adds the singer, who performed in Pune at the Sunburn Music Festival.

Even though he has worked in Bollywood, he says that he is not comfortable with the way the industry operates. “I’m not very used to the way the film industry works in terms of music. There’s a very definitive creative boundary because you have to speak the musical language of the character in terms of the situation and you have to stick to the script. I don’t usually work like that,” he says.

His album is testament — it has no theme. Nucleya worked on one song at a time. Once three to four were ready, he realised they were all love songs, so it unwittingly became a love album. “None of the songs have been intentional,” he adds.

An attempt has also been made to keep the moods of the songs varied. While songs such as Going to America and Mirza are light and playful, speaking almost disparagingly about love, others like Out of Your Mind and Mahiya are heavier and reflect darker themes such as loss and longing. Out of Your Mind goes from ballad to dance and also has classical bols in it. “That’s what life is about. When you fall in love, the first two-three years are really incredible but then slowly bitterness, jealousy and all other emotions of love seep in. At the end of the day, the core is still love,” says he. He adds, “Currently, Going to America is one of my favourite songs on my album, because it’s so fresh and different.” The number is in collaboration with singer Anirudh Ravichander.

Nucleya is also aware of the numerous changes that the music industry is undergoing. Artistes, he says, are no longer trapped in the box of DJ, producer or singer — this allows them to experiment and the audience to respect them for dabbling between different roles.

Though he is constantly experimenting, Nucleya says, “At the end of the day, I just want to satisfy the inner me. If the inner me is satisfied, I don’t really care about how the song is going to work.”