Nora Fatehi: Pachtaoge gave me the chance to show my versatility as a performer

The golden girl of T-Series, Nora Fatehi is having a marvellous run in Bollywood. After impressing the audience with her dance moves in “Dilbar” and “Saki Saki”, her latest release “Pachtaoge”, a music video with National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal, has hit the internet.

An excited Fatehi said “Pachtaoge” has given her a chance to showcase her versatility as a performer.

She said, “I have to give credit to T-Series for trusting my talent. I wouldn’t be able to perform this way or even get the kind of opportunities that I have got. My journey with them has been very fruitful. We have been giving one hit after another. This is literally like an engine to my career. We started with “Dilbar” and it became an explosive hit. It put me on the map and people started recognising me. Now after Batla House, people are slowly starting to recognise me as an actor too. With “Saki Saki” also becoming an explosive hit, it is great because otherwise a career as an artiste is very dicey. I am very lucky that our collaborations have been successful.”

“Artistes need a platform where someone can put trust in them and give them the opportunity. I got mine. This is why people now know that I can dance, act and perform. What is really exciting for me about Pachtaoge is that it gives me a chance to show my versatility as a performer,” Fatehi added.

Nora Fatehi recently earned praise for her act in John Abraham starrer Batla House. Talking about the response, Nora said, “Everyone enjoys when I dance, and I love that. But now they will be also able to see a lot more than just dance. This is just the beginning. I have to do much more work. My scenes in Batla House were very performance oriented and I have got a good response from the audience and the industry. I must say I was quite surprised. I didn’t expect that kind of positive response. This makes me want to do more such work and I will be forever grateful to T-Series for giving me that support and much needed push.”

Fatehi concluded, “There are a few movie offers and we are in talks right now about what is the best film to go with for my career. For me content is key. I would like to play a character that will push my skills forward. Something that maybe you would not expect me to do.”